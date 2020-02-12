Court remands man for allegedly beating wife to death

Court Symbol
Court Symbol used to illustrate the story

A Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta Ogun State on Wednesday ordered that a 37-year-old man, Mutiu Sonola, who allegedly beat his wife to death for disobeying him, be remanded in a custodial centre, pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, Olakunleyin Oke, who did not take the plea of Mr Sonola, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, for legal advice.

Mr Oke adjourned the case until April 2, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Olubalogun Lawrence, a police inspector, told the court that Mr Sonola, committed the offence on December 25, 2019 at about 2 p.m., at Ijeun Tutun area in Abeokuta.

Mr Lawrence alleged that Mr Sonola killed his wife, Zanain Sotayo, 34.

He alleged that the decease on that day told Mr Sonola that she was invited over to her boss’ home for Christmas celebration.

“Sonola did not permit her to go. The two engaged in an argument and he beat her up, pushed her and she hit her head against the wall.

“Unfortunately when she was taken to the General Hospital, Ijaye, the Doctor confirmed that she was dead.” he said

The prosecutor, said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 316 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun, 2006.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.