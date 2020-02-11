Fayemi approves six months maternity leave for Ekiti workers

Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has approved six months (180 days) maternity leave for female workers in the state public service.

This is in line with the administration’s determination to key into global best practices that will improve the quality of lives of the citizens.

The new policy, which takes effect from February 1, 2020, is aimed at improving maternal health and encourage nursing mothers to observe the six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign of the United Nations Intervention Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign is aimed at reducing to the barest minimum, infant and maternal mortality rate as well as facilitate work life balance for female workers in the state.

The Ekiti State Government continues to show strong political will towards ensuring gender inclusiveness This policy is one of many other frameworks in place aimed at promoting the rights of women and children.

Source
Yinka Oyebode
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.