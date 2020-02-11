Fayemi approves six months maternity leave for Ekiti workers

Related News

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has approved six months (180 days) maternity leave for female workers in the state public service.

This is in line with the administration’s determination to key into global best practices that will improve the quality of lives of the citizens.

The new policy, which takes effect from February 1, 2020, is aimed at improving maternal health and encourage nursing mothers to observe the six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign of the United Nations Intervention Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign is aimed at reducing to the barest minimum, infant and maternal mortality rate as well as facilitate work life balance for female workers in the state.

The Ekiti State Government continues to show strong political will towards ensuring gender inclusiveness This policy is one of many other frameworks in place aimed at promoting the rights of women and children.

Source

Yinka Oyebode

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor