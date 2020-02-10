Fake lawyer jailed three years

Related News

A Magistrates’ Court in Ipetmodu, Osun State, on Monday, sentenced a fake lawyer, Melvin Oromidayo, to three years imprisonment with hard labour.

Magistrate Abosede Sarumi, sentenced Mr Oromidayo after he pleaded guilty.

Ms Sarumi held that though the convict pleaded guilty to the three counts of forgery, Impersonation and fraud, a sinner must not go unpunished.

She added that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other offenders and the convict.

Ms Sarumi condemned the conduct of Mr Oromidayo and wondered about the countless sorrows the fake lawyer must have caused aggrieved families who saw the lawyer as their saviour.

The magistrate said “On count one, two, three, I sentence him to three years imprisonment on each count respectively with hard labour and without an option of fine”.

She added that the terms would run concurrently.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Joseph Adebayo, said that the convict committed the offence on January 20 at Ipetumodu Magistrates’ Court, Ife North Local Government Area of Osun.

Mr Adebayo said that the convict forged a stamp with the inscription: “MELVIN A OROMIDAYO ESQ, BARRISTER SOLICITOR REAL LEGAL CHAMBER”.

He added that the convict intended that the same stamp be acted upon as genuine with the impression of presenting himself as qualified lawyer called to the Nigeria Bar.

The prosecutor stated further that the convict wrote a statement at the police station that he finished from Law School, Enugu, but failed at the final exam.

Mr Adebayo said further that on January 21, he opened up and confessed he was not a law student or attended any university, but went to Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, and studied Estate Management.

Mr Adebayo stated that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 467(4) and 484 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

(NAN)