Federal Polytechnic SUG president, one other arrested for cultism

The president of the Students’ Union Government of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Adegboye Olatunji, has been arrested for allegedly aiding cultism and supervising initiation of new members into the cult.

The Ogun State Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the students’ leader was arrested alongside another accomplice, Olarewaju Taiwo, on Sunday.

The police said the duo were arrested following an information received by police at Ilaro Division from members of the public that some group of people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro where they were trying to initiate new members into their dreaded group.

‘On receiving the information, the DPO Ilaro division, CSP Olayemi Jacob mobilized his patrol team and swiftly moved to the scene where the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the public while others escaped through the bush’.

The statement added that the two arrested cultists who are in full regalia of the dreaded black axe cult group have been taken into custody at Ilaro Divisional Headquarters where they are currently being interrogated.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti- cultists section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.