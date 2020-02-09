Six dead in Osun road accident – Police

Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

The Osun Police Command on Sunday confirmed the death of six persons involved in a road accident that occurred along Eripa-Otan Ayegbaju road, Boluwaduro Local Government of Osun .

According to the Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Folashade Odoro, the lone accident happened at about 11 a.m. on Sunday when the bus lost control and ran into a ditch in Eripa.

Ms Odoro said the bus, with registration number: LAGOS GGE 109 DY, belonged to SS Peter and Paul, Catholic Church, Lagere, Ile Ife, Osun.

She said six people died in the accident while nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

She said the remains of the dead had been deposited in LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Osogbo for post mortem while the injured victims were treated at a private hospital in Iree, Osun.

A witness informed journalists that the victims of the accident were returning from the annual ‘Oke Maria’ Catholic pilgrimage in Otan Ayegabju, Osun when the accident happened.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the annual Oke Maria Catholic pilgrimage, held between Saturday and Sunday, is a yearly programme where Catholics gathered for prayers at the Oke Maria Mountain located in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.