Keke Ban: Ekiti police lament influx of ‘criminals’ dislodged from Lagos

sars police
Armed Nigerian Police Officer

The Ekiti State Police Command on Friday raised the alarm over the influx of a large number of commercial motorcyclists into the state following the restriction of their activities in Lagos.

The police believe that some of the motorcyclists ”who are criminally minded” need to be checked in order to keep the neighbouring state safe.

The commissioner of police in the state, Asuquo Amba, issued the warning in a statement on Friday in Ado Ekiti, warning that the development could raise the level of crime in the state.

The statement was signed by the police public relations officer, Sunday Abutu.

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had last week, banned commercial motorcycles in 15 out of the 20 council areas of the state.

There have been clashes as the Lagos state government made efforts to enforce the ban.

The police commissioner expressed concerns that the development has forced the affected persons to spread to other neighbouring states of Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti States.

He said the suspected persons, ”in their multitude, entered into the state with motorcycles under the guise of being commercial motorcyclists”.

“Information at our disposal has it that these suspected persons could cause criminal act(s) in no distant time, ranging from stealing, armed robbery, and kidnapping,” the statement said.

“In view of this, the commissioner of police has directed that all motorcycles across the state must be properly registered with the relevant authorities and relevant document of ownership/registration.

“The police shall henceforth arrest, impound and prosecute anybody (motorcyclist) found perpetrating criminal acts.

“The command, therefore, implores all the good citizens of Ekiti State to promptly report to the nearest Police station or call the Police control room GSM number on 08062335577 whenever they see any person or group of persons suspected to be criminals around their environs.”

The police also advised the landlords and caretakers to ascertain the proper identities ”of their present and future tenants to avoid harbouring criminals.’

