Four feared dead in Ondo bank robbery

The police in Ondo State on Thursday confirmed an armed robbery attack at a bank in Ile -Oluji, headquarters of Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo Local Government area of Ondo State.

Femi Joseph, a chief superintendent of police and Ondo Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone chat.

Meanwhile, NAN gathered that four persons, made up of two policemen and two others who were yet to be identified, were killed in the bank robbery attack.

“Yes, there is a report that a group of armed robbers was at a bank in Ile-Oluji, but I cannot ascertain the number of casualties involved in the incident because I have not been properly briefed.

“Though, our men have been deployed to the scene to handle the situation and restore peace and order to the town,” Mr Joseph told NAN on telephone.

