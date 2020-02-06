78-year-old jailed 5 years for raping teenagers

Related News

An Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 78-year-old man to five years’ imprisonment without a fine option, for raping two minors of the same parents.

The Chief Magistrate, I.O. Abudu, convicted Ayomikunleyin Adekunle following his guilty plea to a two-count charge of sexual abuse.

Mrs Abudu held that the septuagenarian did not feel remorse for his action but was smiling while admitting guilt.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Bukola Abolade, told the court that Mr Adekunle committed the offence sometime in October 2019 at No. 3, Gbokoniyi Ojere Road, Onikolobo, Abeokuta.

Ms Abolade said the defendant sexually abused the two sisters (name withheld) aged 15 years and 13 years.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Adekunle was a friend to his victims’ father who died six years ago.

“The defendant confessed that he was sleeping with both the elder and younger sisters; when he finished, he gave them N500 each, claiming he was assisting them to eat,” he said

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened Section 33 of Child Right Law of Ogun, 2006.

(NAN)