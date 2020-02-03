Oyo LG Leadership Crisis: Caretaker committees return to office [PHOTOS]

Related News

Six days after the state high court restrained the elected chairpersons from returning to their local government secretariats by force, caretaker committee chairpersons on Monday returned to the offices.

The chairpersons were elected under former Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, but were sacked in May last year by Governor Seyi Makinde who in December appointed caretaker committees to run the 68 councils in the state.

The resumption of the caretaker committees followed a court injunction obtained by the state government, restraining the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Abubakar, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the local government chairpersons from taking over the council secretariats by force.

The chairpersons had earlier last week Monday resumed, eight months after Mr Makinde sent them home.

But the state high court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, granted the injuction.

At a meeting with the caretaker chairpersons last week, Mr Makinde said his administration did not meet any elected local government official in office. He urged the caretakers to return to their various local government areas.

Those who resumed include the caretaker chairpersons for Oluyole, Iseyin, Oorelope, Saki and Aare Latosa LCDA.

Olaide Settle and his supporters when they entered the council Secretariat.

Olaide Settle while addressing his supporters on Monday.

The caretaker chairperson for Oluyole, Olaide Settle, while addressing his supporters, advised the residents to shun hooliganism and join hands with Governor Makinde for the progress of the state

He told the gathering that members of NULGE would return to work as soon as normalcy returns to the secretariats.

Settle was accompanied to his office by a member of the State House of Assembly for Oluyole State Constituency, Francis Adetunji, and other leaders of the PDP in the area.

Olaide Settle while addressing his supporters on Monday.

Showing Caretaker Chairman in Oluyole local Government Area, Olaide Settle while addressing his supporters on Monday.

The caretaker chairperson for Aare Latosa LCDA, Kazeem Oshoniyi, told Premium Times that all the caretaker chairpersons had resumed.

“We have resumed. All of us have resumed today,” he said.