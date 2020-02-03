Three killed, 14 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident
FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

Three persons died while 14 others sustained injuries in an accident around Saapade area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

The spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident, which occurred around 7:15am, involved a Mazda bus marked AKD 53 XN travelling from Ibadan to Lagos and a Ford bus marked RGB 490 XA travelling from Lagos to Ikire.

He said the accident occurred at a diversion area on the expressway where the vehicles collided due to speeding and reckless driving.

“The eyewitness account posited that the driver of the Ford bus coming from Lagos to Ikire was among the three dead victims while the other two were among the passengers in the Mazda bus,” the spokesman said.

Mr Akinbiyi said the three corpses were deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara.

He said the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere; State Hospital, Isara; and Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

He warned motorists to avoid excessive speed and reckless driving at diversion/construction areas because of its attendant consequences.

Mr Akinbiyi urged them to keep to the 50km/h speed limit.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.