Fayemi appoints first female head of service in Ekiti

The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has appointed Morenike Babafemi as the new head of service in the state’s civil service.

Mrs Babafemi, who has had a stint as acting head of service, before proceeding on an overseas training program last year, was, until the new appointment, a visiting research fellow at the African Leadership Centre, School of Global Affairs, King’s College, London, United Kingdom.

In a statement Monday, her appointment as head of service takes effect from Monday, February 10.

According to the statement, signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, she is to take over from Ayodeji Ajayi, who will retire from the civil service on February 9, 2020, having attained the mandatory retirement age.

Meanwhile, Mr Fayemi has commended Mr Ajayi for his diligence and professionalism, which has helped in repositioning the state’s civil service for effective service delivery.

Mrs Babafemi, is the first female to be appointed substantive head of service since the creation of Ekiti State on October 1, 1996.

She started her career as an administrative officer with the old Ondo State civil service on June 30, 1987.

She rose through the ranks to become a permanent secretary in October 2009 and has served as Permanent Secretary in several ministries including Ministry of Women Affairs; Ministry of Local Government; and the Cabinet and Special Services Department.

The new head of service is to be sworn in on Monday, February 10.