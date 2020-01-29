Makinde meets IGP over Amotekun, LG controversy

Related News

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday met the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, in Abuja over the controversy generated by the recently launched South-west security outfit, Amotekun and the resumption of sacked state local government chairmen.

A statement issued by the governor’s media office said the governor made this known while speaking with journalists at the premises of Police Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The statement quoted the governor as declaring that his administration would not condone violence in the state, adding that he came “to brief the police boss on the two developments”.

READ ALSO:

“We are here basically to discuss two things. You all must have heard about the issue of local government administration in Oyo State,” he said. “There is a court order yesterday restraining the IG, the CP, the AIG from giving unilateral order regarding the issue of local government administration in Oyo State.”

“I came to brief the Inspector General that this is the situation. We do not want chaos in Oyo State. I personally, I am law-abiding; if there is a court judgement, I would obey it. He (IGP) has given me the assurance that once he gets the copy of the court order, he would do the needful.

“Secondly, everybody is aware of the issue with Amotekun. We deliberated on it and we had an agreement in principle to have the governors of the South-west meet with him to review the situation. Amotekun is work in progress, we are trying to operationalise it and in doing that, all the relevant stakeholders would have to align.

“We are trying to build a new country where the rule of law is supreme, so everybody should be law-abiding, ensure that they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness,” Mr Makinde said

The Governor in the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said his principal would obey the judgment of the court “once the pending appeals on the local government dissolution in the state are decided”.

Mr Makinde disclosed that the South-west governors “will soon meet as a body with the IGP to review the situation on Amotekun.

The recent launch of the security outfit, to curb insecurity in the region, led to a confrontation between the governors and the federal government, who referred to it as illegal.

However, the two parties promised to work towards a legal framework after a meeting was called by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Local government tussle

A judge on Tuesday restrained the 68 elected chairpersons of the 33 local government areas and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state from forceful takeover of the council offices.

The judge also restrained the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar; Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Shina Olukolu; and the state APC chairman, Akin Oke; from taking further steps in taking over of the council secretariats.

The council bosses who were sacked last year by Mr Makinde returned to their various offices on Monday at the back of directives by federal authorities.

The officials were elected in 2018 during the administration of former governor, Abiola Ajimobi.