UPDATE: Seven buildings razed in Balogun market fire

Operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) putting off the fire.
About seven buildings have been affected by the fire outbreak at Martins Street, Balogun market, Lagos on Wednesday. While one of the buildings is completely razed, several others are under the surging fire.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the fire started when a four-storey building at No 35/37 Martins Street was engulfed by fire. The fire spread to two other adjoining buildings, the agency confirmed.

The four-storey building where the inferno started collapsed while a five-storey building and a 10-storey building close by are currently on fire.

The Director-General of the Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that seven buildings were affected by the fire.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of LASEMA, said multiple agencies are currently combating the fire.

