Again, fire breaks out at Balogun market

Related News

Barely two months after a major fire outbreak at Balogun market, Lagos State, another fire outbreak has occurred.

The fire occurred on Wednesday at Martins street of the popular market.

It was said to have started from a building which is now spreading to other buildings on the street. Operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) have swung into operation to put off the fire.

In November 2019, a fire outbreak occurred on the same street.

It affected a five-storey building (No 43) on Martins street, Balogun market, as well as other adjoining buildings on the street.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency said rescue operations are ongoing at the Balogun Market’s fire scene as firefighters and other first responders are available at the scene.

More details later…