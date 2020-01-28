Court restrains sacked Oyo LG chairmen, police from takeover of secretariats

Related News

Justice Moshud Abass of the Ibadan Division of the Oyo State High Court on Tuesday restrained the 68 elected chairpersons of the 33 local government areas and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state from forceful takeover of the council offices.

Mr Abass also restrained the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar; Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Shina Olukolu; and the state APC chairman, Akin Oke; from taking further steps in taking over of the council secretariats.

The council bosses who were sacked last year by Governor Seyi Makinde returned to their various offices on Monday at the back of directives by federal authorities.

The officials were elected in 2018 during the administration of former governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

But Mr Abass in his ruling granted the four reliefs sought by the lead counsel to the Oyo State Government, Akin Onigbinde, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), including an order of interim injunction restraining the chairpersons from forcefully taking over the Local Government Councils or taking steps capable of causing a breach of peace in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the orders of interim injunction followed an ex-parte motion filed by the State Government in Suit No: I/78/2020.

The parties and their agents were restrained from taking any step that could affect the pending hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The court restrained the chairpersons, as well as the four other defendants, their officers, agents, privies or otherwise, from embarking on self-help to give effect to a letter dated January 14 with reference number HAGF/OYO/2020/VOL.I/1 issued by the Attorney-General of the Federation to the chairpersons and the Inspector-General of Police, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.