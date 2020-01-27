Lagos bans tricycles, motorcycles in 15 local govts

Related News

The Lagos State Government has banned the operation of motorcycles (popularly called Okada) and tricycles (popularly known as Keke) across the state.

Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information and strategy, in a statement Monday said the decision was taken after a “robust assessment” between the government and the state security council.

The assessment focused on the safety of using motorcycles and tricycles as a means of transportation. The statement said the casualty figures arising from their use are “scary.”

“From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone,” Mr Omotosho said.

“This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.

“The rate of crimes aided by motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) keeps rising. Motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) are also used as getaway means by criminals.”

The ban, according to the statement, will be enforced in 15 local governments and local council development areas across the state. They are Apapa LGA and Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LGA and Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA and Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs, Ikeja LGA and Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LGA and Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, and Lagos island LGA and Lagos island East LCDA.

The full enforcement will begin on February 1, the statement said.

“This is the first stage of the state government’s plan to sanitise our roads and protect Lagosians from the negative effects of these illegal modes of transportation,” the statement said.

“The law is very clear. Motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) are banned on all highways, bridges and the listed roads (see below).”

Lagos has one of the worst traffic gridlocks across the world. To avoid spending hours in traffic, commuters often patronise faster – and potentially riskier- alternatives like commercial motorcycles. In recent years, bike-hailing companies such as Gokada, O’Ride, and Max.Ng have sprung up across the city to help residents navigate the incessant traffic snarls.

The government statement did not state specifically if the ban affects the bike-hailing companies. But a spokesperson to the governor clarified to PREMIUM TIMES that they are included in the ban.

“They are not registered with the Lagos government before the ban.”

A spokesperson for O’Ride told PREMIUM TIMES the company would respond to the ban soon.

FULL LIST OF MAJOR ROADS AND BRIDGES AFFECTED BY THE BAN

Major Highways

1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway

4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway

5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

6. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway

7. Lagos-Badagry Expressway

8. Funsho Williams Avenue

9. Agege Motor Road

10. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

Bridges

1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege

2. Dopemu Bridge Agege

3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge

4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi

5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge

6. Dorman Long Bridge

7. Ojuelegba Bridge

8. National Stadium Flyover

9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge

10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge

11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa

12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin

13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge

14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network

15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge

16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge

17. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge

18. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road

19. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge

20. Ogudu Bridge

21. 3rd Mainland Bridge

22. Maryland flyover

23. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge

24. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja

25. Opebi Link Bridge

26. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge

27. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge

28. Carter Bridge, Lagos

29. Bariga-Ifako Bridge

30. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge

31. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge

32. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn

33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

34. 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge

35. Eko Bridge

36. Apongbon flyover Bridge

37. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)

38. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)

39. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge

40. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge