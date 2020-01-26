Oyo LG workers to boycott work over return of sacked council chairpersons

Related News

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Oyo State has directed its members to stay away from work from Monday.

The development is said to be connected to the directive to the sacked chairpersons of the councils to resume.

The chairpersons, who are all members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), were sacked by Governor Seyi Makinde upon his inauguration last May.

The governor later in December appointed caretaker committees to run the councils but the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has directed the state government to scrap the committees and recall the elected chairpersons.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Adamu, has also directed the Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, to ensure the resumption of the sacked chairpersons on Monday.

The directive for the boycott of work was issued by the chairman of the union in the state, Titilola Sodo, after an emergency congress on Saturday at the union secretariat in Challenge area of Ibadan.

“We have been getting series of disturbing information from all quarters but we don’t know its authenticity, and we have reason to be apprehensive for the safety of our members in case they go to work and there is a clash between the two parties,” Mr Sodo said in a statement.

“Today, we had a meeting in order to safeguard the lives of our people and ensure their security, they should keep away from work until the issue is resolved and we know the exact persons we are working for.”

Mr Sodo said no member of the union should be at work from Monday until further notice.

The union leader said there was a similar case a few months ago where one party wanted to take over the local government secretariat, leading to some union members being beaten and injured.

“This directive is from the State Executive Council (SEC) which is the highest authority of the union in the state. We just concluded the SEC meeting, we have earlier had the State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting, we reviewed the situation on ground as unfolded and so far, we follow the outcome from various quarters.”

He said it was best for the workers to stay away from work before their working place is turned to a battleground.