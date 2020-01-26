Amotekun: Don’t back down, Nigerians tell South-west governors

Related News

While the controversy over its implementation still lingers, the majority of Nigerians who participated in a PREMIUM TIMES poll believe that South-west governors should go ahead with the implementation of Operation Amotekun.

Amotekun, a security formation launched by governors of the South-west states, is aimed at enhancing security in the region.

Since its announcement, the initiative has triggered controversy across the country.

While many say it is a good initiative, many others have kicked against it.

Results from the poll

A total of 2,087 participants took part in the online poll which lasted for about seven days.

The participants were asked a single question: “Should South West governors back down on Amotekun as directed by AGF Malami?” with options of “yes”, “no” and “I don’t care.”

While 13.5 per cent of the respondents (282) said the governors should back down, 79.5 per cent (1,660 respondents), said they should not.

Meanwhile, 6.9 per cent of the participants (145 votes) said they do not care whether or the governors listen to the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami.

Reasons For Formation

South-west states (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti) on January 9, launched Operation Amotekun in Ibadan.

One of the reasons for the creation of the security outfit is to complement the efforts of the police force in combating kidnapping, armed robbery, and other violent crimes.

While this is a step in the fulfillment of the primary purpose of government, it is also in response to the growing rate of insecurity in the South-west region and the country in general.

The South-west states like many other states in Nigeria, have suffered security challenges ranging from armed robbery, kidnappings, clashes between farmers and herders, and ritual killings.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, was in 2015 kidnapped in Akure. Although the kidnappers were later arrested, a ransom of N5 million was paid for his release.

In June 2019, the daughter of the leader of the Youruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, was killed by suspected herdsmen along Ore road.

Olufunke Olakurin was shot while on her way to Lagos by masked hoodlums after a visit to her father in Akure.

Only recently, a popular herbal manufacturer, Fatai Yusuff, popularly called ‘Oko Oloyun’ was shot dead in Oyo State.

Mr Yusuff was shot on his way to Iseyin in Oyo State from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital around 4.30 p.m.

Many residents including top politicians and community leaders have fallen victims of this menace and many who are kidnapped are most times not lucky enough to be released. Many others have been killed on roads, farms and even in their houses.

Over the years, there have been reports of kidnapping and wanton killings along the Akure–Ibadan expressway, the Ore-Benin expressway and the Owo-Akoko axis. Ekiti State has also witnessed gruesome incidences of kidnapping, armed robberies and ritual murders.

Controversies over legality

Many who have kicked against the security formation have either argued that it is a threat to national security or that it is illegal.

On the other hand, those who support Amotekun have likened the security outfit to to the already existing Hisbah and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) – security outfits operating in some parts of Northern Nigeria.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had declared the operation illegal. He said setting up of the organisation runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law.

TH3 Federal Republic of Nigeria is a sovereign entity and is governed by laws meant to sustain its corporate existence as a constitutional democracy. No other authority at the state level, whether the executive or legislature has the legal authority over defence, he said.

Mr Malami who cited the provisions of the Second Schedule to the Constitution insisted that security “is a matter that is within the exclusive operational competence of the Federal of Government of Nigeria.”

A senior lawyer, Femi Falana, however, argued that by the virtue of section 318 of the Constitution, the word “government” is said to include the government of the federation, or any state, or of a local government council or any person who exercises power or authority on its behalf.

Thus, through the Inspector-General of Police (who endorsed the initiative) the federal government has ratified the establishment of Amotekun, he said.

Many legal experts and top politicians have also argued about the legality of the security formation. PREMIUM TIMES has reported the constitutional implication of the initiative.

The federal government and the governors of the South-west states have now agreed to have a legal framework to back Operation Amotekun.

The planned recruitment of personnel and further implementation of Amotekun has been put on hold until the legal framework is in place. Already, a three-member committee has been constituted to provide a legal working document for the states.

Why Nigerians support Amotekun

Arguments among Nigerians especially on social media is that residents of the South-west stand to gain a lot from Amotekun.

Although the constitution does not have any provision for the establishment of security outfits like Amotekun, it has, however, mandated both federal and state governments to ensure the protection of lives and properties of citizens.

By interpretation, the government is to take every possible measure to ensure that citizens are protected. This could be the justification for the creation of Amotekun, many believe.

Many Nigerians also welcome any initiative that will help reduce insecurity. This is a win for both residents and the government.

Akinloye Oyeniyi, the National Director of Voter Education, Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), responded in the affirmative when asked if South-west governors should go ahead with Amotekun despite Mr Malami’s disapproval.

The governors should go ahead with their constitutional duty of protecting lives and properties and maintaining law and order in their domains either individually or jointly, he said.

For him, the AGF’s comments on Amotekun is in his own personal opinion and does not have any legal bearing on the action of the governors as regards establishing the security outfit to complement community policing in their domains.

He also said the South-west and the whole of Nigeria will gain from Amotekun.

“The first obligation of both the federal and state governments is the security of lives and properties and maintenance of laws and order. So, it is a win-win initiative for both governments as it will enhance the primary functions of both,” he said.

Mr Oyeniyi explained that it is constitutional that every governor be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“They also must strive to preserve the Fundamental Objectives (which are the ultimate objectives of the nation) and Directive Principles of State Policy which are the paths which lead to those fundamental objectives as contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which are to create social and economic conditions and protection of peace and security under which the citizens can lead a good life.

“With above constitutional provisions, it is glaring it is not out of place for the South-west governors to have come together to form Amotekun which also is their constitutional duty of standing against anything that will endanger the continuance of Federal Government in Nigeria. And devoting themselves to the service and well-being of the people of Nigeria is also a constitutional duty all governors must do as sworn to in their oath of office enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.