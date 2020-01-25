Nigerian undergraduate sentenced to 13 years imprisonment

Related News

A final year student of Business Administration in a private university located in Ondo State, Fisayo Adetoro, has been found guilty of impersonation, forgery and money laundering.

Mr Adetoro was, therefore, sentenced to 13 years in prison and also to pay N1 million as fine.

In a statement posted on the Twitter page of EFCC yesterday, Mr Adetoro, who was said to be a first class student, was convicted by Justice Folashade Olubanjo of the Federal High Court 1, Akure, in a criminal case filed against him by the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

According to the statement, he was originally arraigned on January 18, 2017 on a six-count charge, but pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The allegations include falsely representing himself to be Bawa Mohammed Sanni to defraud his victims of thousands of dollars.

He was also accused of using the fake name to register for a Nigerian driver’s licence bearing his photograph, as well as “laundering sums running to millions of naira.”