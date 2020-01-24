Amotekun: Ondo monarchs urge Southwest governors to kick-start operation

Related News

Traditional rulers in Ondo State, under the aegis of “De 130 Krown Obas”, have called on Southwest state governors to ignore negative comments about “Operation Amotekun” and conclude necessary arrangements for the immediate take-off of the security outfit in the six states of the zone.

The monarchs, who spoke through their state President, the Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko, Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin, made the call while briefing journalists after their monthly meeting in Akure on Friday.

The traditional rulers also enjoined the Federal Government to support the governors to achieve the set goals of Operation Amotekun.

According to the monarch, it is only when the security outfit is allowed to function effectively that traditional rulers and their subjects can sleep with their two eyes closed.

He said that the security outfit must be supported to end the rampant kidnappings, banditry, senseless killings and other crimes in the zone.

“We, as executive and members of “De 130 Krowns Club of Ondo State”, are the main stakeholders in the spate of armed robbery, kidnappings, banditry, killings by slaughtering and so on, and this “epidemic” is affecting our subjects.

“We do solemnly declare our support for “Operation Amotekun” to counter all these ungodly and inhuman acts of self-destruction.

“The personnel of ‘Amotekun’ are our native hunters and all who know and understand the terrain of their own localities. What is wrong in watching over ourselves?

“We plead with our governor to do this quickly and “Amotekun” should start operation immediately so as to relieve us, the traditional rulers, particularly in Ondo State, of act of losing our kinsmen and their properties on daily basis,” the monarchs said.

They urged other zones in the country to translate Amotekun into their own respective languages and set up similar security outfits to complement the existing government’s security agencies.

“Amotekun, which means leopard, can be translated into Hausa, lgbo, Urhobo, Efik and other languages. What is important is the function it plays in our security arrangement.

“We plead with our politicians, who are from other zones not to see this outfit as a political body, but as supplementary efforts to the Federal Government’s laudable efforts to protect the lives of innocent Nigerians in the Southwest,” the royal fathers said. (NAN)