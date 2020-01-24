NPA takes steps to end congestion at Lagos Port Complex

Related News

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has begun fresh moves to resolve the lingering gridlock at the Lagos Ports Complex.

The new measures followed a meeting between NPA and stakeholders in response to the recent increase in the waiting time of vessels calling at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

The meeting was attended by shipping companies and terminal operators, according to a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by NPA’s spokesperson, Jatto Adams.

He said the meeting arrived at some decisions aimed at immediately resolving the congestion in the Lagos Pilotage District.

“As from Monday January 27, 2020, vessels which have waited to berth at any terminal within the Lagos Pilotage District will be diverted to other terminals with capacity to berth vessels within the district.

“In the event that all terminals in Lagos cannot discharge any vessels within four days, such vessels will be diverted to the Eastern Ports (other pilotage districts) for immediate berthing.

“The Authority will liaise with other relevant government agencies on behalf of stakeholders to expedite the clearance of vessels and cargoes, where necessary.”

The NPA management said the decisions were taken to promote the Ease of Doing Business Policy of the federal government and curtail the negative economic impact that the long turnaround time of vessels has on stakeholders.

The regulatory body solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders in implementing the new decisions.