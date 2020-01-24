NPA takes steps to end congestion at Lagos Port Complex

Nigerian Ports Authority. [PHOTO CREDIT: NigerianEye]
Nigerian Ports Authority. [PHOTO CREDIT: NigerianEye]

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has begun fresh moves to resolve the lingering gridlock at the Lagos Ports Complex.

The new measures followed a meeting between NPA and stakeholders in response to the recent increase in the waiting time of vessels calling at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

The meeting was attended by shipping companies and terminal operators, according to a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by NPA’s spokesperson, Jatto Adams.

He said the meeting arrived at some decisions aimed at immediately resolving the congestion in the Lagos Pilotage District.

“As from Monday January 27, 2020, vessels which have waited to berth at any terminal within the Lagos Pilotage District will be diverted to other terminals with capacity to berth vessels within the district.

“In the event that all terminals in Lagos cannot discharge any vessels within four days, such vessels will be diverted to the Eastern Ports (other pilotage districts) for immediate berthing.

READ ALSO: Amotekun: Osinbajo meets South-west governors

“The Authority will liaise with other relevant government agencies on behalf of stakeholders to expedite the clearance of vessels and cargoes, where necessary.”

The NPA management said the decisions were taken to promote the Ease of Doing Business Policy of the federal government and curtail the negative economic impact that the long turnaround time of vessels has on stakeholders.

The regulatory body solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders in implementing the new decisions.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.