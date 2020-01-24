Related News

The Oyo State Police Command on Friday said two police escorts attached to a popular Yoruba herbal drink manufacturer, Fatai Yusuff, who was killed by unknown gunmen on Thursday, are being questioned at the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The Command, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, also revealed that some staff of the deceased, are being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department.

Mr Yusuff, a native of Out, a town in Oyo State, was on Thursday killed by some people whose identity have not been revealed as at the time of filing this report.

Mr Yusuff, who is also known as Oko Oloyun, was shot on his way to Iseyin, Oyo State from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr Fadeyi, in the statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olukolu, is seizing the opportunity to appeal to members of the public with credible information on the criminals, to make such known.

He said the two escorts and the staff were being questioned, in a bid to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

While giving more insights to the killing, Mr Fadeyi said that a report was received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Igbo-ora, that around Akeroro Area on the Abeokuta/Igbo-ora/Iseyin road, the two-vehicle convoy of the deceased was ambushed shortly after passing through five different Police Stop and search teams along the route.

He added that the policemen protecting the deceased engaged the assailants, but that the assailants managed to escape into the forest after a single shot had hit the deceased, who later died of his bullet injuries.

Motive

“However, an interesting twist to the story was that the deceased probably had earlier detected an alleged book keeping records fraud in his Lagos office which subsequently allegedly led to the burning/destruction of some financial/book keeping records,” the police statement highlighted.

“In addition to other possible motives, a plausible nexus is therefore being suspected between the fire incident and the attack on the deceased.

“Meanwhile, some of the staff and his two (2) Police escorts are being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan with a view of finding and apprehending the fleeing suspects who wrecked the heinous act.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore seizes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the detection of the crime and apprehension of the offenders, while at the same time, assuring members of the public that the Police is on top of the situation and working with other Police formations/units to ensure that the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM,mni to crack this case as quickly as possible is complied with to the letter.

“In addition, it is our resolve that no matter how long it takes, the Commissioner of Police promise to bring the culprits to justice within the shortest possible time,” the statement read.