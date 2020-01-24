Gunmen kill ‘Oko Oloyun,’ herbal medicine manufacturer

Related News

Some gunmen on Thursday shot dead a popular herbal manufacturer, Fatai Yusuff, the police have said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Yusuff, popularly known as Oko Oloyun, was shot Thursday afternoon.

He was shot on his way to Iseyin in Oyo State from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital around 4.30 p.m.

Mr Yusuff was then rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention immediately but did not survive.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Mr Fadeyi said the late Mr Yusuff was killed around 4:30 p.m. on the road while travelling to Iseyin in Oyo State.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, has visited the crime scene and ordered for an investigation.

The killing of Mr Yusuff is coming barely 24 hours after some assailants killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Babatunde Oreitan, in Ibadan, the state capital.

Mr Oreitan was killed Wednesday afternoon in his house in Ibadan.

South-west regional governors recently launched the Western Nigeria Security Network also known as Amotekun to battle rising crime rate in the region.