Gunmen kill ‘Oko Oloyun,’ herbal medicine manufacturer

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

Some gunmen on Thursday shot dead a popular herbal manufacturer, Fatai Yusuff, the police have said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Yusuff, popularly known as Oko Oloyun, was shot Thursday afternoon.

He was shot on his way to Iseyin in Oyo State from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital around 4.30 p.m.

Mr Yusuff was then rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention immediately but did not survive.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Mr Fadeyi said the late Mr Yusuff was killed around 4:30 p.m. on the road while travelling to Iseyin in Oyo State.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, has visited the crime scene and ordered for an investigation.

The killing of Mr Yusuff is coming barely 24 hours after some assailants killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Babatunde Oreitan, in Ibadan, the state capital.

Mr Oreitan was killed Wednesday afternoon in his house in Ibadan.

South-west regional governors recently launched the Western Nigeria Security Network also known as Amotekun to battle rising crime rate in the region.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.