Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Ibadan

Related News

Suspected assassins on Wednesday afternoon shot dead a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Babatunde Oreitan, in Ibadan, the state capital.

Mr Oreitan was one of the leaders of the party in Ona Ara local government area of the state.

Sources said the APC chieftain was murdered in his house located at Oremeji Agugu area of Ibadan.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the APC chieftain was murdered after the Dhur prayer in a mosque located in his house, though details of his death remain scanty.

Police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, could not be reached for his comments as calls and text messages to his telephone did not connect or deliver.

But, the deputy national youth leader of the APC, Afeez Mobolaji, confirmed the killing.

Mr Mobolaji, a former Special Adviser to former governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, on Youths and Students Matters, described the deceased as a devout Muslim.

He said, “The leader of APC in Ona Ara LG, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan has been murdered.

“Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan was a principled politician, a devoted Muslim and a political leader.

“Those that killed you will never have peace. Rest in peace Baba Gbemisola, Baba Lateef,” he said.