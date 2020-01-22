Man explains why he attempted to commit suicide

Related News

A 36-year-old man, Ikeckuwu Ibeh, who was rescued in Lagos from a suicide attempt at Lekki-Link Bridge on Tuesday, has said that frustration, rejection and financial hardships were the reasons he wanted to end his life.

Mr Ibeh told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the negative turnaround in his life got him totally frustrated to the extent of nursing the thought of suicide.

“I was a businessman, but when things changed, what else will I do? It is a long story,” Mr Ibeh said.

A father of three, Mr Ibeh said he noticed a regressive pattern in his life since 2019, to the extent of taking his wife and children to his hometown in Imo State.

The man, who was rescued alive by the marine unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), was handed over to the Maroko Police Station on the same day. Mr Ibeh lives at Owode Egba in Ogun State but works at Lekki and its environs.

Ofem Bassey, the police officer in charge of the case, said the victim told the police that he was tired of life, hence, he decided to jump into the water.

Before his suicide attempt, it was gathered that Mr Ibeh went to a construction company close to the Lekki-Link bridge where he was rejected, which compounded his frustration.

“There is no work I cannot do, I can carry sand, mould blocks, break gravel or any kind of work they bring. Everybody knows it is ‘Jama Jama’, any kind of work they have on the site and is within my capacity, I do it,” the man said.

According to him, he earns a daily wage of N3,000 upwards, and sometimes when the job is much and the bargain friendly, he earns N10,000 or more.

Mr Ibeh explained how he suffered rejection from his friends and his employers. “Sometimes, when I’m walking on the street to look for where I can work, people look at me with disgust. When I get to where I can work too, they keep telling me to come back the next day or that they don’t want me,” he said.

“That yesterday, if God wasn’t with me, I would be dead by now, but because God said my son, you won’t die, no matter the frustration, that’s why I’m still here,” Mr Ibeh said, adding that being rescue is a sign that he is not meant to die yet.

The emergency agency has however taken Mr Ibeh in for counselling and rehabilitation.