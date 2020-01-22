Related News

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, declared that the recently launched Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, has come to stay.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that governors from the six states in the South West region; Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) had, two weeks ago, launched the new security outfit with a motive to complement the efforts of the existing security agencies in the country.

Since the launch, several opinions have been expressed by individuals, groups and organisations on the rationale and legality of the new security outfit.

While some, especially, groups and organisations within the South West geo-political zone, say that the establishment of the new security outfit is a good development, which will put a stop to the insecurity situation in the region, others, especially those outside the region are of the opinion that the new security outfit is targeted at certain groups and individuals.

Last week, the federal government declared the regional security outfit illegal.

Mr Makinde who was the host during the launch of the new security outfit in Ibadan, in his expression said that the new security outfit has come to stay.

While addressing some groups under the umbrella of Yoruba Worldwide Congress (YWC) who protested in support of the new security outfit on Tuesday, Mr Makinde added that the new security outfit was targeted at complementing the effort of the existing security agencies and not targeted against some individuals as erroneously circulated.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Bisi Ilaka, insisted that the demonstrations will show further commitment to this idea.

He maintained that nothing is going to change and that the idea has definitely come to stay.

He said that it is a fact that the police cannot be everywhere, hence there is a need for the new security outfit to stand.

Mr Makinde said, “The idea of Amotekun is one that has come to stay. It is not one that is supposed to rival either the police or other security apparatus which are national in nature.

“All we’re trying to do is to complement their efforts. It’s a fact that the police cannot be everywhere, they cannot be in all the nooks and crannies of this state, but, we know that the national security apparatus is well stretched so we’re only trying to complement.

“But, it is an idea that has come to stay because we have security challenges in this part of the world and in order that we can address them and complement the efforts of the police, this is an idea that has come to stay.

“I am sure the commitment that the governors have demonstrated is just the beginning.

“The demonstrations will demonstrate further commitment to this idea. So, people can buff and puff, nothing is going to change, the idea has definitely come to stay”.