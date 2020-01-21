How we prevented man from committing suicide — LASEMA

A Lagoon used to illustrate the story [Photo: YouTube]
The Marine Unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it prevented a suicide attempt on Lekki Link Bridge, Lagos on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement released by Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency, on Tuesday.

Mr Okunbor said Ikechuwku Ibeh, a 36-year-old man attempted to end his life by jumping off the Lekki Link Bridge on Admiralty way Lekki phase 1 on Tuesday.

“The male adult who plunged into the Lagoon at about 16:45hrs was promptly rescued within 5 minutes of his committing the suicidal act,” he said.

Mr Okunbor said the victim was rescued from the lagoon by the ‘sharks squad’ alongside LASWA officials.

When interrogated, the rescued man reportedly said he tried to kill himself because of “some financial difficulties, depression and diminished reasons to live.”

Upon rescue, the man was examined to detect any signs of fractures and self-inflicted life-threatening injuries, the agency said.

He was counselled and thereafter handed over to the Maroko Police Station for further actions, it added.

