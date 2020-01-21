Tears as soldiers evict Tarkwa Bay residents from homes

Nigerian Army soldier
Nigerian Army

Several residents of Tarkwa Bay, an island near the Lagos harbour, have been rendered homeless as armed soldiers stormed their homes to forcefully evict them, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The residents’ homes were also demolished.

It is unclear if the eviction was meted only on residents whose homes were situated near the crude oil pipelines of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

It is not uncommon for soldiers to forcefully evict people encroaching on crude oil pipeline right-of-way.

Bimbo Oshobe, a member of a non-governmental organisation, the Nigerian Slum/Informal Settlement Federation, told PREMIUM TIMES many residents had been displaced and properties lost.

“Residents are all sitting under the tree, while many are of them are in tears,” said Mrs Oshobe,

“We are here for those seeking help, the road to Tarkwa Bay have been blocked but we are still here to find out if the demolition have been carried by the government or the NNPC.”

Details later…

