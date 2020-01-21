Sanwo-Olu commiserates with victims of Abule-Egba pipeline explosion

Related News

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with families that lost their loved ones following a pipeline explosion that occurred at Abule Egba on Sunday.

He also sympathised with those that lost property and other valuable items to the inferno.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how three people died in the pipeline explosion at Eroko road, Abule Egba area, Lagos.

The explosion, which happened on Sunday night, also left many trucks and houses burnt.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the explosion was as a result of a vandalised NNPC pipeline in Abule Egba.

Early reports indicated scores of persons were severely injured.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, Mr Sanwo-Olu said he is heartbroken to hear of the sad incident.

According to the statement posted on the state government’s Twitter page, the fire broke out on Sunday evening after suspected hoodlums vandalised petroleum pipelines around the Abule Egba axis.

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged security agencies to ensure that those behind the unfortunate incident were brought to justice, saying the government would not fold its arms and allow unscrupulous elements in the society to continue to wreak havoc in the state.

He urged the youth to desist from criminal acts such as pipeline vandalism, noting that such activities put innocent lives at risk. He advised them to instead channel their energy to positive use.

The governor thanked the first responders: the Lagos State Emergency Service (LASEMA), the Lagos Fire Service and other emergency agencies for acting promptly.

He said the government has done a preliminary assessment of the incident and the situation report has been collated while the full impact assessment is ongoing.

He reiterated his call on the residents to be cautious during the harmattan.

He prayed for the souls of the victims and also beseeched God to grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss.