Nigerians criticise EFCC over arrest of 89 partygoers in Ibadan

Nigerians on Twitter have launched an attack on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its arrests of 89 ‘Yahoo-Boys’ in a night club in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The EFCC in a Tweet, on Monday, announced the arrest of 89 persons suspected to be involved in cybercrime act, also known in Nigeria as Yahoo-Yahoo.

The commission said the arrest was carried out by operatives of its Ibadan zonal office at a popular night club named 360, located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan.

It added that before the arrest, its officers had carried out a series of discreet surveillance on the activities of the accused persons.

According to the EFCC, intelligence gathered showed that the activities going on in the nightclub ”was notorious”

In reaction, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to attack the EFCC’s action, many accusing the Commission of leaving out prominent politicians who have ruined the country’s economy to fight suspected internet fraudsters.

Read some of the reactions:

A Twitter user @Irunnia2 said, ”

Only a fool will believe this. 89 Yahoo boys. Y’all are a joke. What were they all doing in the club at once? Abi they were hosting Yahoo Boy PTA meeting? Rubbish!!!

Only a fool will believe this.

— I R U N N I ∆ ™ (@Irunnia2) January 20, 2020

@DwaneMaurice said: ”Arresting “yahoo boys” down South “rehabilitating” and “reintegrating” Boko Haram terrorists with juicy packages. A story of a failed state.

When will EFCC raid the National Assembly???we have enough yahoo men there https://t.co/28BjKoMdEQ — LONDON used BOYFRIEND(Akan) (@london_used) January 20, 2020

It’s hard being a youth in Nigeria. As a youth in nigeria, you’re a suspected yahoo boy. Everywhere and anywhere you go to in this country, you can get embarrassed by the EFCC, police and others because you fall under the 18-30 age bracket. — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) January 20, 2020

Lol so I fit dey inside club say I wan DJ and efcc go just come pack me with other people say we be yahoo. Mad o https://t.co/4rCvEKOBzA — PowerPlay (@1DJPowerPlay) January 20, 2020

Less than 6 months ago, the FBI arrested 80 Diaspora Yahoo Yahoo Boys. They already had evidence to nail every single one of them before making any arrest. EFCC can do better. You just can't go around raiding club houses and arresting every single person in sight. It is wrong! — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) January 20, 2020

This is a shakedown.

You could be in a bar tomorrow drinking and screaming at Lacazette for missing a tap in and EFCC will rush in a grab you.

Next thing, you are appearing on the news as a yahoo boy😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/fzXtKnUryj — The Papi (@tawah89) January 20, 2020