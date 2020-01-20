Nigerians criticise EFCC over arrest of 89 partygoers in Ibadan

Nigerians on Twitter have launched an attack on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its arrests of 89 ‘Yahoo-Boys’ in a night club in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The EFCC in a Tweet, on Monday, announced the arrest of 89 persons suspected to be involved in cybercrime act, also known in Nigeria as Yahoo-Yahoo.

The commission said the arrest was carried out by operatives of its Ibadan zonal office at a popular night club named 360, located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan.

It added that before the arrest, its officers had carried out a series of discreet surveillance on the activities of the accused persons.

According to the EFCC, intelligence gathered showed that the activities going on in the nightclub ”was notorious”

In reaction, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to attack the EFCC’s action, many accusing the Commission of leaving out prominent politicians who have ruined the country’s economy to fight suspected internet fraudsters.

Read some of the reactions:

A Twitter user @Irunnia2 said, ”
Only a fool will believe this. 89 Yahoo boys. Y’all are a joke. What were they all doing in the club at once? Abi they were hosting Yahoo Boy PTA meeting? Rubbish!!!

@DwaneMaurice said: ”Arresting “yahoo boys” down South “rehabilitating” and “reintegrating” Boko Haram terrorists with juicy packages. A story of a failed state.

