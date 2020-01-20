Man, 40, arrested for allegedly beating wife to death

Related News

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 40-year-old man, Bamidele Olanrewaju, for allegedly beating his wife, Adenike, to death.

Mr Olanrewaju allegedly committed the act in their home in Ofada community in the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest on Monday. He said the incident occurred on Sunday and was reported at the Ofada Police Post by the 15-year-old son of the couple.

He said, the boy, Ayomide Olanrewaju, told the police that his mother had a misunderstanding with his father, leading to a fight between them.

He said his father hit her with a big stick until she fell into a coma, after which he allegedly stabbed her on the head with a screwdriver, resulting in the death of the woman.

“On the strength of the report, the officer-in-charge Ofada Police Post, DSP Akinfolahan Oluseye led his men to the scene at Bisodun village via Ofada where the suspect who had been held down by the people of the community was handed over to the police and he was immediately taken to Owode-Egba Divisional headquarters where he is currently being interrogated,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was fond of beating his wife. After finally beating her to death, Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect attempted to bury the corpse secretly when their children who saw him digging a grave by the side of their house alerted their neighbours.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital Mortuary, Sagamu for autopsy, while the screwdriver and the stick which the suspect used to kill the victim have also been recovered,” the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the suspect transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.