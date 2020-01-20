Obasanjo opens garment factory

OBASANJO OPENS GARMENT FACTORY
OBASANJO OPENS GARMENT FACTORY

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has opened a garment factory in the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking at the ceremony held on Saturday, Mr Obasanjo said he established the factory in collaboration with a United Kingdom-based Nigerian, Abisade Adenubi.

“After the initiative from me, the one who has taken it to the greatest height is this young woman, Abisade, and the credit for where we are today should go to her,” the former two-time Nigerian leader said after unveiling the factory named Heritage Apparel.

Responding to questions from journalists, he said young entrepreneurs would need to learn from Ms Adenubi’s dexterity, stressing, “My advice for entrepreneurs is that they should come and learn from her and she will tell them the problems she encountered, including the problem of convincing me to have what we have here today.”

Ms Adenubi said she decided to come to Nigeria with her experience in clothing and textile materials, which she said had seen her produce apparel in Europe to Asia.

“It is my firm belief that we should not be outsourcing our economic development. I think we have a responsibility to empower our local people to exploit their potential despite economic hardships. That is why we have decided to come over here and see what we can do to improve on our garment industry,” she said.

Ms Adenubi said she plans to also work on the evolution of the local fabric (Adire) in the city, disclosing that Heritage Apparel is handling the apparel needs of a major sporting event in Nigeria.

She called on schools, industrial organisations and others to partner her outfit.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.