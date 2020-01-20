Police arrest woman for faking own kidnap

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested 26-year-old Ataghar Namdoo for allegedly faking her own kidnap in order to extort money from her employer.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday alongside another suspect.

In a statement released by Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson on Sunday, the suspect conspired with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Idu, and Okpe David to stage her kidnap.

According to the statement, “the suspects produced short videos, where the lady was blindfolded and driven to a bush in a truck. In the second video, the suspect was seen in a bush at Sangotedo area Ajah threatened by a man wearing a mask and holding a Jack knife”.

The masked man in the video was later identified as Emmanuel Idu, the boyfriend of the suspect, the police said.

“The abductors demanded ten million naira as ransom in the video. The two videos were sent to the employer of the lady with a threat to kill her and to also go after the family of the employer if the ransom is not paid,” the police said.

The police said the employer lodged a complaint at the Lagos State Police Command, where the videos were analysed.

Mr Elkana said a thorough analysis of the videos, alongside other vital leads, led to the arrest of the two suspects.

“Okpe David (second suspect) confessed to have provided the truck used in driving the girl to the bush. The truck was actually driven by him. He also did the video recordings sent to the employer,” the police said.

Mr Elkana added that the police have launched a manhunt for Mr Idu, who is on the run.