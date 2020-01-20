Police arrest woman for faking own kidnap

Nigerian Police (Masked)
Nigerian Police (Masked) [Photo: Trent Online]

The police in Lagos have arrested 26-year-old Ataghar Namdoo for allegedly faking her own kidnap in order to extort money from her employer.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday alongside another suspect.

In a statement released by Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson on Sunday, the suspect conspired with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Idu, and Okpe David to stage her kidnap.

According to the statement, “the suspects produced short videos, where the lady was blindfolded and driven to a bush in a truck. In the second video, the suspect was seen in a bush at Sangotedo area Ajah threatened by a man wearing a mask and holding a Jack knife”.

The masked man in the video was later identified as Emmanuel Idu, the boyfriend of the suspect, the police said.

“The abductors demanded ten million naira as ransom in the video. The two videos were sent to the employer of the lady with a threat to kill her and to also go after the family of the employer if the ransom is not paid,” the police said.

The police said the employer lodged a complaint at the Lagos State Police Command, where the videos were analysed.

Mr Elkana said a thorough analysis of the videos, alongside other vital leads, led to the arrest of the two suspects.

“Okpe David (second suspect) confessed to have provided the truck used in driving the girl to the bush. The truck was actually driven by him. He also did the video recordings sent to the employer,” the police said.

Mr Elkana added that the police have launched a manhunt for Mr Idu, who is on the run.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.