Two dead in Lagos pipeline explosion

At least two people died while 11 trailers were destroyed in a pipeline explosion at Eroko Road, Ile Epo Bus Stop in Abule Egba, the Lagos State Emergency Response Agency (LASEMA) has said.

The activities of pipeline vandals led to the fire, the agency added.

“Two adult male lives have been lost while 11 trucks laden with 40 feet containers were destroyed, about seven buildings have so far been razed down by the inferno,” LASEMA said in a situation report Sunday night.

The explosion occurred just over a month after a fire at another pipeline in the Isheri area in Alimosho, Lagos.

