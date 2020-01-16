Lagos Assembly confirms three commissioner-nominees, others

Related News

The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s nominees for the state Executive Council, Civil Service Commission and the state House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmation of the 11 nominees took place through a voice vote conducted during plenary on Thursday.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, explained that the three commissioner-nominees confirmed by the Assembly were Ganiyu Ayuba, Olugbenga Oyerinde and Bamigbose Martins.

He said those confirmed for the LAHASCOM were Akeem Bello, a former member of the Eighth Assembly, Kabiru Lawal, a member of the Assembly from 2007–2015 and Richard Osungboye.

He added that the nominees confirmed for the Assembly service commission were Babatunde Seriki, a former member of the Assembly, Avoseh Suuru, Adesina Odeyemi, Olubunmi Fabanwo, who was confirmed as Chairman and Kamalrudeen Olorunoje.

NAN reports that an eight-man Ad-hoc Committee on Screening of Governor’s Nominees had given its report through its Chairman, Rotimi Abiru, on Monday during plenary.

Mr Abiru stated that all the nominees were screened by the committee on December 13 and that they all answered the questions put to them satisfactorily and provided all the necessary documents.

The report of the committee was, however, adopted as the resolution of the Assembly, while motion for its adoption was moved by Abiodun Tobun, supported by Victor Akande.

The Assembly had, on August 16, 2019, rejected three of the cabinet nominees presented to it for approval by Mr Sanwo-Olu, thus necessitating their replacements.

Those rejected by the Assembly then included Ajayi Bembe, George Obafemi and Olanrewaju Sanusi.

(NAN)