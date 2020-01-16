Passengers trapped as commercial bus catches fire in Ogun

Related News

Some passengers were trapped inside a commercial bus which went up in flames on Thursday at Ijebu-Ife axis along Ore-Ijebu-Ode-Sagamu Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, who confirmed this said the Toyota Hiace vehicle went up in flames while in motion.

She said the commission’s rescue team on receipt of the information raced to the scene and commenced rescue operations

“While some of the passengers were rescued from the raging inferno, some other passengers as at the time of this report are still trapped in the burning vehicle,” Ms Okpe said.

She explained that a total of 10 people comprising six men and four women have been rescued from the inferno while three of them including two men and one woman sustained severe injuries.

“The number of dead or completely burnt have not been ascertained at the moment as vehicle is still burning in flames, with the fire service alerted,” the spokesperson said.

She said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined while the injured were taken to a hospital in Ijebu Ode.

“During investigation, one of the injured victims confirmed the total number of passengers as at the time the ill-fated vehicle commenced the trip were 17 passengers.The ill-fated bus has been confirmed to be the property of DE-MODERN TRANSPORT COMPANY.”