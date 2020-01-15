I’m not aware FG declared ‘Amotekun’ illegal – Makinde

Related News

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday said he was not aware the Federal Government of Nigeria had pronounced the South-west security outfit known as ‘Amotekun’, as an illegal organisation.

The governor made this known while speaking with journalists shortly after his visit to a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, at the latter’s home located within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Mr Makinde said he only read about the Attorney-General’s description of Amotekun as illegal on social media.

He said the AGF’s comment was his (AGF) personal opinion having not been backed with an official statement, stressing ”that no serious administration will make such pronouncement on the social media”.

The governor again explained that the security outfit was set up to fill the gap in ‘security mapping’ in the country.

On his governance so far, he said he was just following his ”well-planned document for governance which he prepared before winning the governorship election in 2019.”

He said he was on a private visit to Mr Obasanjo ”to greet him for the new year, and to wish him best wishes in 2020, according to tradition”, adding that the former president is an elderly person, ”who deserves such a visit”.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Nigerian government, through the AGF, declared the regional security outfit formed by states in the South-west geopolitical zone as illegal.

Governors in the region announced the formation of the regional paramilitary outfit last week to complement the work of the police.

Policing is a federal duty under the exclusive list of the Nigerian constitution.

A launch of the outfit was held in Ibadan at an event attended by political and traditional leaders across party lines from the South-west.

A Tuesday statement from the AGF, Abubakar Malami, said setting up of the organisation “runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law.”

Opinions are currently sharply divided about the constitutionality or otherwise of the security arrangement and the fear of possible abuse of such an outfit by state governors.