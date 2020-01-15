One dead, 12 injured in Lagos road accident

Related News

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it has rescued 12 victims of an accident that occurred at Ogudu area of Lagos, while one passenger died.

Nisa Okunbor, the spokesperson of LASEMA, said the accident happened on Tuesday at Ogudu ‘underbridge’.

The accident involved a blue commercial Volkswagen bus, popularly called Faragon, with registration number GGE 845XQ, which was fully loaded with passengers, the official said.

“Investigations conducted by the team revealed that the bus lost control while on speed and as a result, rammed into the culvert at the incident scene killing one and injuring others.

“Following the incident, three of the injured adult males were taken to Gbagada General Hospital, another three adult males were also taken to the General Hospital Island, while a third set of three injured adult males were taken to the Trauma Center, and others to unknown hospitals for treatment,” Mr Okunbor said.