Two killed in Abeokuta-Ibadan road accident

Two persons were killed in an auto crash in Ogun State on Sunday morning.
The accident occurred in Akankan Village via Olodo, Abeokuta-Ibadan Highway.
The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, said the crash involved a truck which summersaulted.
He said the driver of the truck lost control due to overspeeding. Two occupants of the truck died in the accident.
Mr Akinbiyi said the truck has been cleared off the road and motorists can now enjoy free flow of traffic.
He said the traffic agency commiserates with the families of the deceased.
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.