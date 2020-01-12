Two killed in Abeokuta-Ibadan road accident

Related News

Two persons were killed in an auto crash in Ogun State on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred in Akankan Village via Olodo, Abeokuta-Ibadan Highway.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, said the crash involved a truck which summersaulted.

He said the driver of the truck lost control due to overspeeding. Two occupants of the truck died in the accident.

Mr Akinbiyi said the truck has been cleared off the road and motorists can now enjoy free flow of traffic.

He said the traffic agency commiserates with the families of the deceased.