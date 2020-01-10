Ogun Swears In 18 Commissioners, 15 Special Advisers

Ogun new commissioners
Ogun new commissioners

The Ogun State government on Friday swore in 18 of its 19 commissioners, as well as 15 special advisers who took the oath of allegiance and office in the presence of the governor and chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The swearing-in was held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the state capital, with loyalists of the new commissioners and special advisers in their hundreds to give support to them.

The commissioners include: Abudu Balogun,Ade Akinsanya, Adeola Odedina, Afolabi Afuape,Dapo Okubadejo, Femi Ogunbanwo, Ganiyu Hamzat, Gbolahan Adeniran, Funmi Efuwape and Jamiu Omoniyi

Others are; Kehinde Oluwadare, Kikelomo Longe, Olaolu Olabimtan, Oludotun Taiwo, Tomi Coker, Toyin Taiwo, Tunji Akinosi and Tunji Odunlami.

READ ALSO: Ugwuanyi swears in Enugu commissioners, advisers

Similarly, 15 special advisers were sworn in at the venue which include: Adebiyi Adeleye, Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo, Aina Salami, Babatunde Adesina, Babatunde Olaotan, Dayo Abiodun, Joseph Odemuyiwa and Kunle Otun.

The special advisers also include: Lekan Olude, Ola Oresanya,Olushola Subair, Peju Shote, Remmy Hazan, Ronke Soyombo and Tajudeen Egunjobi.

Meanwhile, the political appointees later signed their oath of office, which was supervised by the governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.