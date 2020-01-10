Ogun Swears In 18 Commissioners, 15 Special Advisers

Related News

The Ogun State government on Friday swore in 18 of its 19 commissioners, as well as 15 special advisers who took the oath of allegiance and office in the presence of the governor and chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The swearing-in was held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the state capital, with loyalists of the new commissioners and special advisers in their hundreds to give support to them.

The commissioners include: Abudu Balogun,Ade Akinsanya, Adeola Odedina, Afolabi Afuape,Dapo Okubadejo, Femi Ogunbanwo, Ganiyu Hamzat, Gbolahan Adeniran, Funmi Efuwape and Jamiu Omoniyi

Others are; Kehinde Oluwadare, Kikelomo Longe, Olaolu Olabimtan, Oludotun Taiwo, Tomi Coker, Toyin Taiwo, Tunji Akinosi and Tunji Odunlami.

Similarly, 15 special advisers were sworn in at the venue which include: Adebiyi Adeleye, Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo, Aina Salami, Babatunde Adesina, Babatunde Olaotan, Dayo Abiodun, Joseph Odemuyiwa and Kunle Otun.

The special advisers also include: Lekan Olude, Ola Oresanya,Olushola Subair, Peju Shote, Remmy Hazan, Ronke Soyombo and Tajudeen Egunjobi.

Meanwhile, the political appointees later signed their oath of office, which was supervised by the governor, Dapo Abiodun.