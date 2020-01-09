Obasanjo visits Ogun governor

Related News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, at his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta, where the duo spent about an hour in a closed-door meeting.

Mr Obasanjo was said to arrive the governor’s office around 11.45 a.m and was received by the governor, before the duo entered into a private discussion, which ended around 12.45 p.m. Thereafter, the former president left.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting, Mr Obasanjo said his visit was to greet the governor for the new year, and to discuss with him on the promotion of what will move the state forward, for the benefit of the residents.

“I have come to say happy new year to the governor, and then, of course, I have not been here, since he has been here, and to raise some issues that I believe are of interest to the development of Ogun State in the area, which include, education, agriculture and rural development. We had a wonderful discussion. I have not come here to do (any) assessment, but (the) promotion of what will move Ogun State forward,” Mr Obasanjo said.