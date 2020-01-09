Enugu govt. lifts embargo on employment

Enugu State governor Ugwanyi [Photo Credit: Catholic Diocese of Nnsukka

The Enugu State Government has lifted embargo on employment into the state civil service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Commissioner for Information, Chidi Aroh, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday in Enugu.

Mr Aroh said the State Civil Service Commission and the Head of Service had been directed to start the recruitment processes.

He said the process would result in the recruitment of middle level and senior level cadre officers into the service.

The commissioner said the move was aimed at strengthening the state workforce by bringing in sharp and fresh hands.

He said the state government was not unmindful of the fact that the public service was the driving force for the implementation of government policies.

He said the council also approved total overhaul of the State Ministry of Health adding that overhaul would involve recruitment of consultants, nurses and others.

Mr Aroh said the council also approved the award of contracts for infrastructural developments of the state to the tune of N1.1billion.

He said the projects would touch both urban and rural dwellers in the state.

Mr Aroh mentioned some of the projects to include construction of Amokwe Road Phase III in Udi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

(NAN)

