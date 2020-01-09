Nigerian university reinstates 363 out of over 800 sacked workers

Related News

The Governing Council of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) has reinstated 363 out of 1000 members of staff who were recently disengaged by the University.

This decision was taken at the special meeting of the institution’s governing council on January 7.

The council said the recall was sequel to the successful appeals lodged by those concerned.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how EKSU sacked over 800 workers after a staff audit exercise.

Most of them were employed between 2016 and 2018.

The spokesperson of the university, Bode Olofinmuagun, announced the new development in a statement on Thursday.

Below is the full press release:

In a Press Release, the Head of the Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the University, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun said that the Staff Audit recently carried out clearly exposed the fact that many of the disengaged staff were over aged, some with fake certificates, some falsified their ages, some were illegally recruited and many were indeed ghost workers who never showed up for the exercise.

The reinstatement of some the staff, according to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun was a vindication of the fact that the exercise was not to witch hunt any member of staff but carried out to reposition the University for better service delivery so that EKSU can become a University of reference nationally and in the global intellectual market of the 21st century.