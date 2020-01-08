Ogun Caretaker Chairman Nominee Dies Few Hours To Screening

Related News

Barely few hours to the screening of newly appointed Caretaker Chairmen for the twenty local government area of Ogun State, one of the nominees, Shuaib Adeosun, from Ipokia Local Government, has died.

A family source, on Wednesday, said the deceased had been ill for a while. He, however, died as he prepared for the screening exercise scheduled to hold at the Ogun State House of Assembly, located at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, it will be recalled, appointed transition committees for the 20 Local Government Areas of the State, following expiration of the tenure of elected chairmen of the councils, in October 2019.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, indicated that the new transition committee members were chosen in furtherance of the government’s philosophy of inclusive and participatory governance, adding that the committees would be in office until the Ogun State Electoral Commission (OGSEIC), conducts election to pick new council chairmen.

The statement highlighted that each of the 20 council areas has a 5-man committee comprising a chairman, vice-chairman, secretary to the local government and two other members.

The chairmen listed were Ayo Shomide, Abeokuta South; Prince Tunde Tella for Abeokuta North, Fatai Mustapha, Obafemi Owode; Semiu Bola Lawal, Odeda; Fola Salami, Ifo; Muyiwa Babayemi, Ewekoro, while Ijebu-Ode has Olugbenga Olugbile as its chairman.

The statement said Femi Onokoya, takes charge of Odogbolu; Segun Odunola, Ijebu North East; Rotimi Akinsanya, Ikenne; Gbenga Banjo Baruwa, Sagamu; Biodun Somoye, Remo North; Jaiyeola Yekeen, Ijebu North and Falujo Callistus, Ijebu East.

Other transition committee chairmen are: Femi Onanuga, Ogun Waterside; Fagbenro Olabode, Yewa South; Shuaib Adeosun, Ipokia; Babatunde Bankole, Yewa North; Olusola Oke, Imeko Afon and Wasiu Lawal, Ado-Odo/Ota.