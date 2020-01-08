Fashion designer blames husband for adultery

Related News

An Ibadan-based fashion designer, Opeyemi Bakare, on Wednesday told a Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, that her husband of 13 years, Olawale, pushed her to commit adultery with his nagging.

Testifying, Opeyemi, who resides in Olunde area in Ibadan, also told the court that Olawale beats her.

”I confess that I flirt with different men. At first, whenever men ask for my number, I give them my husband’s mobile phone number so that they will not approach me again.

“However, when Olawale’s attitude became aggressive, I had to look for another man who could take good care of me and who would not expose me to hunger and thirst.

“When he got to know that I was dating another man, Olawale poured petrol on me with the intention to burn me alive but he couldn’t lay his hands on matches at that time, maybe I would have been dead by now.

“Besides, he doesn’t respect my mother,” Opeyemi alleged.

Responding, the defendant, however, denied all the allegations.

He objected to the divorce suit.

“She also nags and insults me, using unprintable names. I also informed her parents about her waywardness.

“I make sure that I provide for her and my three children. For the sake of the children, please don’t separate us,” Olawale pleaded.

After the testimonies, Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, dissolved the marriage citing threat to life as the reason.

He awarded custody of the three children to the petitioner and ordered the defendant to pay N15,000 as monthly feeding allowance for the children in addition to being responsible for their education and other welfare.

