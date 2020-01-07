Akesan market fire: Minister writes NEMA, solicits support for victims

Related News

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has sought for humanitarian support from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for victims Akesan Market Fire outbreak in Oyo State.

The appeal, the Media Assistant on Media to the minister, Kola Daniel said on Tuesday in Lagos was in line with keeping his promise to bring in federal support.

The minister on Monday wrote to the Director-General of NEMA seeking assistance for those affected by the fire disaster.

In the letter of appeal, Mr Dare, who is an indigene of Oyo State, noted that many people had been incapacitated since their main sources of livelihood were wiped away as a result of the tragic fire incident.

“In the wake of the tragic incident, many people have been rendered indigent because of the losses they suffered from the fire that wiped out their source of livelihood, businesses, investment and life savings.

“This has created a humanitarian situation for those affected by the fire as they are no longer able to cater to the basic daily needs.

“It is important that these affected persons immediately receive relief materials to ease further human suffering, while they go about rebuilding their ruined businesses and get back on their feet.

“It is on this note that I make a passionate appeal and request to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA),” Mr Daniel said in a statement.

The letter added: “As the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Oyo State, I therefore appeal for relief materials to be made available and distributed.

“The relief materials will go to the people and families that have been impacted by the fire in Akesan Market, Oyo town, Oyo State.

NAN reports that an early Sunday morning fire razed a large expanse of the ancient Akesan Market.

The market fire according to reports was so severe that the traders could not salvage anything from the market.

(NAN)