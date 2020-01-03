Family loses three children to fire in Ibadan

Related News

Three children from the same parents were in the early hours of Friday burnt to death at their residence at Orisunbare Street, Eyin Grammar Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the police said.

The names of the deceased children, whose parents are Tunde and Christiana Emmanuel are Glory, 14; Samuel, 8 and Darasimi, 3.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered the incident occurred when their parents were not around.

They were reportedly locked in and could not escape when the fire started.

The fire, which began at 1 a.m. on Friday also affected other rooms in the ‘face-to-face’ building. A night guard in the area reportedly raised the alarm and alerted people in the community.

Though the cause of the fire incident has not been ascertained, sources said it began as a result of a spark from an electrical structure. Other sources said a lit candle might have been responsible for the fire.

When journalists visited the scene of the fire incident on Friday, two single-face gas cookers that had been razed were seen. The police had evacuated the remains of the three children.

One of the occupants of the building, whose room also got burnt, Adeola, spoke with journalists.

“We were all sleeping when the night guards called our attention to the fire incident from outside around few minutes to 1 a.m. We were shocked and we ran for safety only to realise that the children of Mr Tunde and Mrs Christianah Emmanuel; Glory, Samuel and the youngest Darasimi, were locked inside their room.

“Then, people made efforts to rescue them and somehow quench the fire with water. But this was not enough as the fire kept on ‘blaring’. Glory attempted to escape and possibly rescue his other siblings, but the door was locked from outside with a big padlock.

“As much as neighbours attempted to rescue them, they were kept away by the force of the fire before things turned awry. The water we were trying to use seemed like fuelling it the more.

“The fire-fighters had difficulties getting here because most gates leading to this area had been locked. So, it was tasking getting here on time, though their efforts with two trucks of water eventually quenched it (fire).”

The parents of the deceased children were reportedly on night duty when the tragedy happened.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Mr Fadeyi said, “On 3rd January 2020, at the early hours, there was a fire incident at No 6, Orisunbare street, Eyin Grammar Ibadan where three children, Glory Emmanuel, female, aged 14 years; Samuel Emmanuel, male, aged eight years; and Darasimi Emmanuel, female, aged three years of the same mother were burnt to death in an eight-room apartment.

“The police have commenced investigation as to the cause of the fire incident.”