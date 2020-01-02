Lagos begins cashless payments at Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

Related News

The Lagos State government on Thursday began the cashless policy for payments at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge toll plaza to ease the huge traffic gridlocks that result from cash transactions by motorists plying the corridor.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, monitored the exercise at the toll plaza, along with the Managing Director, Lekki Concession Company Limited, (LCC), Yomi Omomuwasan.

In a statement released on the official Twitter page of Lagos State, Mr Oladeinde said the new policy is aimed at reducing the queues often experienced during cash payments.

He added that there was the need to educate residents on the advantages of the new system and encourage motorists to comply.

He warned against sharp practices such as making photocopies of payment vouchers for multiple uses, maintaining that the state government would apply the law on any motorists attempting to frustrate its efforts at improving traffic movements.

According to Mr Oladeinde, for the nearly three hours they monitored vehicular movements at the toll plaza, motorists spent an average of two seconds before they were electronically passed, having shown their e- payment vouchers or other devices.

He assured that the present administration will maximise technology to improve the transportation sector in Lagos State.

Mr Omomuwasan noted that the cashless policy has made toll payment operations seamless, observing that heavy traffic congestions associated with cash payment have been significantly reduced to the admiration of all motorists.

Mr Omomuwasan further explained that LCC had created about four seamless ways by which people could make their e-payments namely: E-tag which is attached to vehicles and allows free passage on number plate recognition; the vouchers system, which is temporary for newcomers or 1st timers that are yet to register; the E-card which must be regularly topped up as at the time of presentation; and the LCC Mobile App for top-up which is also a payment platform.