Four dead in auto crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said four persons died while four others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving a vehicle around Romana Oil and Gas on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, that the lone accident happened at about 5.32 am.

Mr Oladele explained that a Man Diesel Truck, with registration number TKP 653 XA transporting yams, lost control due to wrongful overtaking and rammed into the road divider.

He said 14 people, comprising 13 males and a female, were in the truck whose lone accident resulted in the death of four persons, while four others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the four male victims have been deposited at the FOS morgue, Isara, Ogun, while the survivors were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, for intensive treatment.

The FRSC boss implored motorists to refrain from speeding and wrongful overtaking that could lead to loss of lives and property.

He also said FRSC and other sister agencies had cleared the obstruction to ease free flow of traffic on the road.

(NAN)

