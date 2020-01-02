Herders sue Oyo Govt., Assembly over anti-grazing law

Related News

Fulani herders in Oyo State have dragged the Oyo State Government and the state House of Assembly to court over the recently passed anti-open grazing law.

The herders said the law is a gross violation of their fundamental rights.

The herders, under the auspices of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria, also joined the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state in the suit.

The State House of Assembly had last year passed the bill into law, with the aim of sanitising herding and ending farmer-herder clashes in the state.

At a public hearing organised by the Assembly, the Fulani herdsmen had kicked against the bill. time.

The herdsmen later threatened to drag the assembly to court over the matter.

Lawmakers defence

But the House of Assembly insisted that the law was not aimed at frustrating their business but to create a sound platform for peaceful co-existence among residents and also make it easy to identify criminal herders.

The assembly, a few hours after the threat by the herders, passed the bill into law.

The law makes it compulsory for herders to register with the government. Identity cards are to be issued with their personal details fully captured for full identification and tracing for crime control.

The law provides that herders found engaging in open grazing risk five years jail term or N500,000 fine or both.

Not impressed

The Fulani herdsmen, not satisfied, have finally dragged the state government and the assembly to court.

The Fulani herders in the suit marked M/744/2019 want the court to declare the law illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

They also prayed the court to grant them an order of perpetual injunction restraining all the “respondents, whether by themselves, their servants, agents, officers or otherwise from carrying out any acts or omission which is likely to aid the enactment or even enact or pass the purported anti grazing bill into law as this would amount to a denial of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution of Nigeria”.

They also want the court to declare the law as “a coordinated attempt or strategy at curtailing their livelihood and frustrating their lives which they interpret as a breach of, particularly Section 33 (1) of the 1999 Nigerian constitution as amended.”

The perennial search for grazing land by herders has set stage for bloody clashes between them and farmers in many states.

The enactment of anti-grazing laws by some states has been condemned by the herders.

A recent move by the federal government to set up ranches in some parts of the nation to stem the violence has not been fruitful due to distrust from host communities.

Criminals have also been known to camouflage as herders to perpetrate crimes.